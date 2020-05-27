It is with profound sorrow we announce the passing of our son, Cameron James Doherty. He died suddenly at age 24 on May 1st. He is survived by his mother and father, Pamela and Dennis, and his brother, Dylan Doherty. He grew up in Sydney, Australia, and Lynn Valley, North Vancouver. He was a prolific composer and music producer, a world traveller, nature-enthusiast, animal-lover, teacher, brother, and friend. He taught us to slow down, appreciate the simple pleasures, and have empathy and compassion for all peoples and walks of life. Cameron was a courageous and authentic young man who will be deeply missed and remembered as a bright spark whose spirit lives on.



We are grateful for the time we had with him and will advise the details of a memorial at a later date. At this time, in lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that his spontaneous spirit be remembered through random acts of kindness, sharing joy, loving life, and a deep reverence for every fleeting and precious moment.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store