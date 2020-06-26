It is with profound sorrow we announce the passing of our son, Cameron James Doherty. He died suddenly at age 24 on May 1st. He is survived by his mother and father, Pamela and Dennis, and his brother, Dylan Doherty. Cameron was a courageous and authentic young man who will be deeply missed and remembered as a bright spark whose spirit lives on. We will advise the details of a memorial at a later date. At this time, we ask that his spontaneous spirit be remembered through random acts of kindness, sharing joy, loving life, and a deep reverence for every fleeting and precious moment.



