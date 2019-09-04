Capt. Thomas (Tom) James Scoretz was born in Canora Saskatchewan and passed away in Gibsons, BC.
Tom was predeceased by parents, Tomko Skoretz and Anna (Rivney); wife, Mavis (Dohl); son, James Scoretz; brothers, Michael (Sally), John (Georgie), Paul, and Earnest Waine; brother-in-law, Ralph Laboyne; sisters, Mary Weaver (George), Agnes Gauthier (Roger), Joanne Howitt (Joe), and Grace Hughes (Bill).
Tom is survived by his son, Ken (Marie), Olive Waine-Laboyne; sister-in-law, Margo Waine; grandchildren, Roxanne (Dan) Ken Jr. (Andrea); great-grandchildren, Morgan, River, Ayanna, and Kali, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Tom was a farm kid who knew no limits or fears. He built his own fish boats (wood and steel), then fished them on the high seas (very successfully), and he flew his own plane and drove his motor coach all over North America.
Special thanks to Christenson Village staff, Alan Barnes, Lorne and Yvonne for being there to help Tom when needed.
Published in The North Shore News from Sept. 4 to Oct. 3, 2019