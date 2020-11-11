It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of an amazing man, loving father, brother, uncle, and friend on Tuesday November 3, 2020. Hugh was born May 7, 1944 to his late parents, Mary (Cates) and Hugh Wallace. Hugh first pursued a career as a machinist, then quickly decided he would follow his lifelong passion of working on the tug boats in the family business which turned into a 55 year rewarding career. The master of tractor tugs in Vancouver, Hugh was also known as "The Wayne Gretzky of ship berthing skippers" and the Z-Peller tugs as quoted from the book Skookum Tugs and his peers. Hugh loved being on the tugs and the sea even though he couldn't swim. He was so humble about all his accomplishments. He always had great stories about the tugs and things that happened in his life and when he told them his laughter was infectious and you would laugh with him. Hugh spent his spare time hiking or skiing the coastal mountains, dancing at bluegrass festivals with friends, travelling throughout BC with his aluminum boat and crab traps, or playing with his Caterpillar tractor on the Sunshine Coast with his children. An incredibly resourceful person he had a deep curiosity of machinery and motors, spending many hours building tractors, boat motors, and engines. An inventor of many gadgets and gizmos, there was never the word "can't" and there was nothing he could not do. He was one of a kind and he has left us with many fond memories. Hugh is survived by his son Jamie and daughter Jennifer (Jenny), three nieces, Lauri, Liana, and Marni, numerous great nieces and nephews, and extended family. He was predeceased by his loving sister Marni Barker Sikler. No service by Hugh's request.