1/1
Captain Hugh WALLACE
11/03/2020 - 05/07/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Captain's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WALLACE, Capt. Hugh Cates It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of an amazing man, loving father, brother, uncle, and friend on Tuesday November 3, 2020. Hugh was born May 7, 1944 to his late parents, Mary (Cates) and Hugh Wallace. Hugh first pursued a career as a machinist, then quickly decided he would follow his lifelong passion of working on the tug boats in the family business which turned into a 55 year rewarding career. The master of tractor tugs in Vancouver, Hugh was also known as "The Wayne Gretzky of ship berthing skippers" and the Z-Peller tugs as quoted from the book Skookum Tugs and his peers. Hugh loved being on the tugs and the sea even though he couldn't swim. He was so humble about all his accomplishments. He always had great stories about the tugs and things that happened in his life and when he told them his laughter was infectious and you would laugh with him. Hugh spent his spare time hiking or skiing the coastal mountains, dancing at bluegrass festivals with friends, travelling throughout BC with his aluminum boat and crab traps, or playing with his Caterpillar tractor on the Sunshine Coast with his children. An incredibly resourceful person he had a deep curiosity of machinery and motors, spending many hours building tractors, boat motors, and engines. An inventor of many gadgets and gizmos, there was never the word "can't" and there was nothing he could not do. He was one of a kind and he has left us with many fond memories. Hugh is survived by his son Jamie and daughter Jennifer (Jenny), three nieces, Lauri, Liana, and Marni, numerous great nieces and nephews, and extended family. He was predeceased by his loving sister Marni Barker Sikler. No service by Hugh's request.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved