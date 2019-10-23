MacKINNON, Captain Ian April 20, 1938 - October 13, 2019 Sadly we announce the passing of husband, father, grandfather, and Princess Park Patriarch, Ian (Case) MacKinnon. Predeceased by his parents Archie and Marion of West Vancouver and grandson Chris in 2018. Ian is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Joan; daughters Shannon, Cathy (Jason) and Laura (Shawn); grandchildren Jay and Sarah (Clayton); sister in laws Carol and Heather; niece Lisa (Bill) and their son Glenn. Also Ian's special four legged friend Dory. A celebration of life will be held at Boal Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 1505 Lillooet Rd., North Vancouver on November 16, 2019 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the Canadian Lung Association (BREATHE)
Published in The North Shore News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019