It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Carell. Predeceased by her ex-husband and life long friend Art, and survived by her two sons Rob and Tor, and her brother Colin. Carell was a generous, kind person who always put others first. She made a lot of cherished friends over the years through Scotiabank, London Drugs and her exercise classes. She also loved her neighbours and community where she lived for 29 years. A special thank-you to her doctors, nurses and all the staff at North Shore Hospice. No Service by request. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice. We Love You, Mom! Xo
Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 14 to Mar. 14, 2020