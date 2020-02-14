Guest Book View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Carell. Predeceased by her ex-husband and life long friend Art, and survived by her two sons Rob and Tor, and her brother Colin. Carell was a generous, kind person who always put others first. She made a lot of cherished friends over the years through Scotiabank, London Drugs and her exercise classes. She also loved her neighbours and community where she lived for 29 years. A special thank-you to her doctors, nurses and all the staff at North Shore Hospice. No Service by request. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice. We Love You, Mom! Xo

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Carell. Predeceased by her ex-husband and life long friend Art, and survived by her two sons Rob and Tor, and her brother Colin. Carell was a generous, kind person who always put others first. She made a lot of cherished friends over the years through Scotiabank, London Drugs and her exercise classes. She also loved her neighbours and community where she lived for 29 years. A special thank-you to her doctors, nurses and all the staff at North Shore Hospice. No Service by request. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice. We Love You, Mom! Xo Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 14 to Mar. 14, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close