It is with great sadness that the family of Carol-Anne Campbell (nee Reda) announces her passing on Monday, May 27th at the young age of 56.
She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Her greatest joy in life was helping others, whether it be family, friends, her Church, or clients in the dental industry. Her infectious smile would light up any room.
Diagnosed with metastatic colon cancer in January 2016, she was advised to put her affairs in order. But with the help of Oncologist Dr. Howard Lim at the BC Cancer Agency and with unwavering determination, she decided that only she would determine the time she had left and that she would fight until she had accomplished every goal she set. We are proud to announce that she achieved each and every one of those goals. She died peacefully, at home, under the guidance of the Dr. Paul Sugar Palliative Support Foundation.
She is survived by Justin, her husband of 31 years; her son, Iain (fiancée Lauren); mother and father, Margaret-Anne and Larry Reda; sister, Rae-Anne Prinster (Mark); and her nephews and niece, Joshua, Lucas, and Rebecca.
A funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Church, 2725 Lonsdale on Wednesday, June 5th at 11 am, with a reception to follow.
Memorial Donation information can be found at: www.mckenziefuneralservice.com/obits
Published in The North Shore News from May 31 to June 29, 2019