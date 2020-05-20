Carol Anne LONG
LONG, Carol Ann Carol Ann Long, aged 57, passed away early Saturday, May 9, 2020 in North Vancouver. Born December 23, 1962; Carol was an animal lover and long-time supporter of the SPCA. Carol enjoyed nature, walking or snow shoeing in the forest and swimming in the ocean with her group at Bachelor Bay, West Vancouver. An accomplished seamstress and an avid gourmet cook, she will be missed by many. Survived by her husband Mike, her mother Joanne, her mother-in-law Eunice, brother Jason and sister-in-law Susie; as well as her nieces and nephew Justin, Tia, Sarah and Natasha. Pre-deceased by her father Wilf and sister Susan. Due to the pandemic, there will be a small Catholic service for family only, please, in lieu of flowers, donate to the SPCA or your favorite animal protection charity in Carol's name.




Published in North Shore News from May 20 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
