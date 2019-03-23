In Memoriam Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Balderston. View Sign

Carol (Balfour) Balderston passed away peacefully on March 9th in her home, cared for by her family. She is survived by her two daughters Julie (Brad) and Jenni, siblings Ruth May (Larry Meyer), Marc David (Lynda Harris-daughters Emily and Sarah), and Susan Beth (Paul Brown). She was richly blessed with delightful, supportive friends throughout her life. Her passions and successes in nursing, genealogy, geology, gardening, needle arts, Bridge, and darts kept her quite busy. She also wrote a children's book, A Very Special Me, about positive self-image. There are many thanks to those involved in her care, from her 2005 transplant up until and including her cancer in 2019. A special thanks to Dr. Craig Bergstrom and Dr. Bella Hughan. Should anyone wish to contribute to Carol's favourite charity, Days for Girls (North Van chapter) see canadahelps.org Now her time has come to pass, and she is enfolded in eternal peace. Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 23 to Apr. 21, 2019

