Dr. Carol (Crystal) Gailey, FRCP(C), FACCI see the crystal raindrops falland the beauty of it all,is when the sun comes shinin' through ...To make the rainbows in my mindWhen I think of you sometime,And I wanna spend some time with youCarol "Crystal" Gailey left us far too early following a long struggle with alcoholism.Death, be not proud nor smug, for you took from us a dedicated and respected medical professional (Cardiology, Intensive Care, Hyperbaric Medicine), and a fierce advocate for women's equality and for the rights of the LGBTQ community.For many years until her passing, she sponsored the underprivileged-primarily girls and their families - through Plan International, Canada.A vegetarian for decades, Crystal loved all creatures great and small. She was a longtime PETA member, supported Mercy For Animals and the Critter Care Wildlife Society. Alongside her husband Michael, she was also a committed performing arts patron.As a practising Buddhist, Crystal welcomed, appreciated and valued imperfection, the "cracks and crevices of life," impermanence, understanding the suffering of others.She was a world-traveller, motorcyclist, superb scuba-diver, voracious reader and lover of languages - English, French, Punjabi, Spanish and Sanskrit.She loved to laugh, even at her own expense, and in the prime of her career she had the innate ability to bring out the very best in those around her.Predeceased by mother Margaret and father Gerry, Crystal is survived and sorely missed by husband Michael ("My happy brown bunny romping through the fields of my heart."), brothers Bruce and Colin (Janet), best friend Hal, fellow animal lover Charlene, and step-sons Kevin and Thomas.At peace and now free from her affliction, Crystal is somewhere out there, frolicking with her belovedfurry companions Mignonne, Grover and Oscar ...Just the four of us, buildin'them castles in the skyNo service, by Crystal's request.Donations in her name to her favourite charities, Mercy For Animals, Critter Care Wildlife Society as well as the SPCA would be most welcome.