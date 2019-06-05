Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol PAGE. View Sign Obituary

PAGE, Carol After a long and courageous battle with cancer, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Carol Page on May 31, 2019. A truly amazing sister, mother, wife and grandma; our family has lost an exceptional woman. Her always positive attitude and desire to put the needs of others ahead of her own will make her missed by many whose lives she touched. We'd like to pass on our thanks to the wonderful staff at North Shore Hospice for making Carol's final days as comfortable as possible. To respect Carol's wishes, no service will take place. A small family gathering will be held at a later date to scatter her ashes. If desired, donations can be made to the North Shore Hospice.





