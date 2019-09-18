Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Pamela "Pam" NEUMANN. View Sign Obituary

NEUMANN, Carol Pamela "Pam" On Wednesday September 4, 2019, Pam passed away at Lions Gate Hospital. Born in London, England on November 15, 1928. Predeceased by parents Charles and Gladys Veitch, husband John E. Neumann, children John L. Neumann (Fiona), Lorraine Farr (Bruce). Survived by children Carol May (Stan), Thomas Neumann and grandchildren Michael, Natalie, and Marissa. Her family immigrated to Sao Paulo, Brazil when she was 5. Her father was the manager of a coffee plantation. She married her childhood sweetheart, John in April, 1951. In 1955, John accepted a position with Nabob Foods in Vancouver and they immigrated to North Vancouver with the first two of their four children. She resided in North Vancouver for most of the rest of her life. Pam had a long, adventurous life. Though she experienced more tragedy than most, she remained stoic throughout. She was a competitive tennis player and a long time BC Lions fan. Bridge, bowling and golf were some of her other passions. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her. Thanks to Churchill House Assisted Living for the wonderful care in her final years. There is no service planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the North Shore Disability Resource Centre Foundation.





On Wednesday September 4, 2019, Pam passed away at Lions Gate Hospital. Born in London, England on November 15, 1928. Predeceased by parents Charles and Gladys Veitch, husband John E. Neumann, children John L. Neumann (Fiona), Lorraine Farr (Bruce). Survived by children Carol May (Stan), Thomas Neumann and grandchildren Michael, Natalie, and Marissa. Her family immigrated to Sao Paulo, Brazil when she was 5. Her father was the manager of a coffee plantation. She married her childhood sweetheart, John in April, 1951. In 1955, John accepted a position with Nabob Foods in Vancouver and they immigrated to North Vancouver with the first two of their four children. She resided in North Vancouver for most of the rest of her life. Pam had a long, adventurous life. Though she experienced more tragedy than most, she remained stoic throughout. She was a competitive tennis player and a long time BC Lions fan. Bridge, bowling and golf were some of her other passions. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her. Thanks to Churchill House Assisted Living for the wonderful care in her final years. There is no service planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the North Shore Disability Resource Centre Foundation. Published in The North Shore News from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close