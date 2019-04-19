Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carole E. Falck. View Sign

Carole E Falck, age 76, passed into heaven on Wednesday, April 10th, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. She was born to Alice and Randolph Bergh on December 20, 1942 in Calgary Alberta, and was the eldest of four children. She grew up in Calgary, and it was there that Carole met and married Terry, her husband of 51 years. Together, they had two daughters, Kathy and Mary. She worked as a Registered Nurse at the Foothills Hospital in Calgary, before moving to Vancouver and working at Vancouver General Hospital. From there, she went to work in a variety of doctors’ offices in North Vancouver. Carole enjoyed gardening, sewing, shopping, scrapbooking and card making. She loved her family and being involved with her church family at Gloria Dei.



Carole is survived by her daughter, Kathy, son-in-law John, grandchildren, Jessica and Liam, and her siblings, Randie, Joy, and Barry. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 4th, at 2:00pm, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church – 1110 Gladwin Drive, North Vancouver.



The family ask please no flowers by request. Donations may be made to the Gloria Dei Memorial Fund.

Carole E Falck, age 76, passed into heaven on Wednesday, April 10th, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. She was born to Alice and Randolph Bergh on December 20, 1942 in Calgary Alberta, and was the eldest of four children. She grew up in Calgary, and it was there that Carole met and married Terry, her husband of 51 years. Together, they had two daughters, Kathy and Mary. She worked as a Registered Nurse at the Foothills Hospital in Calgary, before moving to Vancouver and working at Vancouver General Hospital. From there, she went to work in a variety of doctors’ offices in North Vancouver. Carole enjoyed gardening, sewing, shopping, scrapbooking and card making. She loved her family and being involved with her church family at Gloria Dei.Carole is survived by her daughter, Kathy, son-in-law John, grandchildren, Jessica and Liam, and her siblings, Randie, Joy, and Barry. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 4th, at 2:00pm, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church – 1110 Gladwin Drive, North Vancouver.The family ask please no flowers by request. Donations may be made to the Gloria Dei Memorial Fund. Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 19 to May 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for North Shore News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close