With much sadness we announce the passing of Caroline Anne Stewart on July 9, 2020 in North Vancouver. She is survived by her two sons, David and Robert (Bob), her sister Jackie as well as many nieces and nephews and many other loving relatives and close friends.



Caroline was born in Winnipeg, Man. on October 15, 1939 to her parents Carla and Harold Vincent. The family relocated to Vancouver while she was still young. She graduated from Lord Byng High School where she had met her future husband Mike.



After school she worked for an accounting firm before settling in to be a mother and raise a family. She also assisted with and was involved in the family insurance business through the years along with her father and husband.



She loved music, especially playing the piano whenever she could and sang with various choirs throughout her life.



Another of her favorite pastimes was to walk the West Van seawall, which she could be found doing most days. Her walks outdoors by the ocean would always bring a smile to her face.



Due to current health restrictions a private family service only will be held at this time.



