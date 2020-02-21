CAZA, Caroline It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Caroline Caza, beloved wife of Roy Leon-Morales and mother of Naolin Leon-Caza, on February 16, 2020. Daughter of the late Anne and Floyd Caza, she is survived by her sisters Eleanor (Peter) Zeindler and Susan McNicoll; her brothers David (Janice Dowling) McNicoll and Michael (Nicky) Caza; mother-in-law Angela Morales-Martinez; sister-in-law Saysi (Jorge Chaves Romero) Leon-Morales; brother-in-law Jorge Leon-Morales; nieces Rebecca Zeindler, Daniela Chaves Leon, Catalina Chaves Leon and Rebecca Zischler; and nephew Nathan Heubner. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or a charity of your choice. There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, February 23 from 1-4 pm at the Seymour Golf and Country Club, 3723 Mount Seymour Parkway in North Vancouver.
Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020