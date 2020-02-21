Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caroline CAZA. View Sign Obituary

CAZA, Caroline It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Caroline Caza, beloved wife of Roy Leon-Morales and mother of Naolin Leon-Caza, on February 16, 2020. Daughter of the late Anne and Floyd Caza, she is survived by her sisters Eleanor (Peter) Zeindler and Susan McNicoll; her brothers David (Janice Dowling) McNicoll and Michael (Nicky) Caza; mother-in-law Angela Morales-Martinez; sister-in-law Saysi (Jorge Chaves Romero) Leon-Morales; brother-in-law Jorge Leon-Morales; nieces Rebecca Zeindler, Daniela Chaves Leon, Catalina Chaves Leon and Rebecca Zischler; and nephew Nathan Heubner. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or a charity of your choice. There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, February 23 from 1-4 pm at the Seymour Golf and Country Club, 3723 Mount Seymour Parkway in North Vancouver.





It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Caroline Caza, beloved wife of Roy Leon-Morales and mother of Naolin Leon-Caza, on February 16, 2020. Daughter of the late Anne and Floyd Caza, she is survived by her sisters Eleanor (Peter) Zeindler and Susan McNicoll; her brothers David (Janice Dowling) McNicoll and Michael (Nicky) Caza; mother-in-law Angela Morales-Martinez; sister-in-law Saysi (Jorge Chaves Romero) Leon-Morales; brother-in-law Jorge Leon-Morales; nieces Rebecca Zeindler, Daniela Chaves Leon, Catalina Chaves Leon and Rebecca Zischler; and nephew Nathan Heubner. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or a charity of your choice. There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, February 23 from 1-4 pm at the Seymour Golf and Country Club, 3723 Mount Seymour Parkway in North Vancouver. Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.