Carolyn Margaret Maud Gentleman passed away on February 22, 2020 after a fight with cancer. She is survived by her sister Allison, her sons Russell (Svetlana), Randy (Adrienne), Richard (Dianne) and Rob (Tracy), and her grandchildren Kevin, Jennifer, Leora and Aaron. She was predeceased by her husband Brian Hills in 2014. Carolyn lived her entire life in North Vancouver. She was brave, indomitable, and had an extraordinary capacity for love. Her unique sparkle and irrepressible laughter and clear devotion to her immediate and extended family and her friends will not be forgotten, and she will be deeply missed. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14th at 3:00 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church, 220 West 8th Street, North Vancouver. Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 4 to Apr. 2, 2020

