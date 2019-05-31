Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Margaret Buchanan. View Sign Obituary

With deep sadness we announce the passing of (our mother), Catherine "Kay" Buchanan on May 7, 2019. Kay passed away peacefully in North Vancouver just a few weeks shy of her 95th birthday and on the birthday of her beloved husband, Herb.



She was predeceased by her husband, Herb; precious son, Iain; father, James; mother, Margaret; and brother, Alexander (Sandy). She will be so very missed by her sons, Gordon and Douglas; daughter-in-law, Kasandra; grandchildren, Jassmone and Konnor; nieces, Sharon and Luane; and her loving caregiver, Janet.



Kay was born in 1924 in West Vancouver, a hop skip and a jump from Ambleside Beach where she and younger brother Sandy spent many a day skipping stones, hunting for seashells, and watching the boats sail by. She loved those boats. When she was twelve, her Scottish parents, longing for their homeland, returned to their roots in Dunoon, Argyll, Scotland - Kay and Sandy in tow. Life took on its new routine until 1939 - my, what a year. Dunoon is a quaint but small town. So Kay went to school in Greenock, a daily ferry ride away, all the way across the Firth of Clyde. To say Kay liked school and was good at it doesn't come close to the truth. She was a bit of a maven, in fact. In 1939 the Headmaster of Greenock High School stood in front of the assembly and called out Kay's name again and again. She rose from her seat over and over to collect the school's first prizes in Science, in History, in English, in French, and in Art. One can only surmise she must not have studied music that year.



That very same year, 1939, Dunoon experienced an unusually chilly winter replete with snow, a rarity. Fortuitous weather, as it transpired. One afternoon, the hills of Dunoon covered in a blanket of fresh snow, a certain Herbie Buchanan and a mate took to tobogganing. Spying them from her kitchen window young Kay told her dad what fun they must be having. Well, her dad marched her right out and introduced her to young Herbie. Of course, Herbie was smitten with such a clever lass. Then and there began a 70-year love affair uninterrupted until Herb's passing a few years ago.



1939 also witnessed Britain's involvement in the Second World War. Life in Dunoon became difficult, not the best conditions for a budding romance. Everywhere plans were put on hold as daily struggles took centre stage. After the war, folks scrambled to put their lives back on track. Post-war, Kay studied hotel management and subsequently partnered with her parents to run a vacation hotel in Dunoon. Through it all, Kay and Herb stayed true to their destiny and eventually they were able to marry. Their joyous union took place in 1949 at West Church Innellan and immediately a lifetime of adventure ensued.



Right after their wedding, they bid adieu to family and friends. First, they took the train to Southampton, where they boarded the RMS Queen Mary and sailed to New York City, eventually travelling to Saint John, New Brunswick, where they made their new home.



Herb was a naval architect. Kay, among her many talents, was a fine seamstress. In Scotland they had built a twelve foot dinghy together during the War. Now in Saint John, they built a sleek 21-foot sailboat, every last bit of it by hand including Kay's stitching on the sails she cut from canvas with her shears. They raced in and won local regattas. They spent all their free time on the Bay of Fundy. When they moved to St. Catharines, they raced on Lake Ontario.



Their life of adventure continued with moves to Montreal (where Iain was born), Ottawa (where Gordon was born), and Halifax (where Douglas was born). Eventually, they moved to North Vancouver but sadly not with Iain who was tragically taken from them at the young age of five. Picnics were a weekend staple for the young Buchanan family, whether in a park, on a beach, or aboard a sailboat as they often were. Kay filled picnic baskets with love and, of course, her trinity of baked delicacies; brownies, shortbread, and chocolate chip cookies. In fact, her baking made her a bit of a neighbourhood celebrity, at least with all the kids nearby, who were often found in her kitchen nibbling away after school (no doubt spoiling their appetites to the chagrin of their parents).



Being Mom to her sons was what she loved most, and what she did best. And also sailing. Sailing was always at the centre of family life. Kay and Herb acquired their 36-foot sloop, Lochnagar. During summer months they spent weeks at a time aboard Lochnagar often with friends exploring the entire British Columbia coastline. Even in winter, they were spotted almost every weekend on board, even if just for a quick lunch. Because with Kay's touch, Lochnagar was every bit a home. They made so many wonderful friends through the sailing community. During Herb's retirement years they travelled the world together, often chartering yachts in far-flung places like their favourite, New Zealand.



Kay gave her time to many causes. For 40 years she volunteered with the Women's Auxiliary of Highlands United Church in Edgemont Village, where she worshipped. And in her twilight years, Kay lived with Douglas, Kasandra, Jassmone, Konnor, and her caregiver, Janet, enveloped in their love while reciprocating her special matriarchal love and wisdom.



Kay's favourite verse of poetry, from Dorothy Frances Gurney's "God's Garden":



The kiss of the sun for pardon,



The song of the birds for mirth,



One is nearer God's Heart in a garden



Than anywhere else on Earth



She said sailing made her feel the same way. And now, Kay is reunited with her seafaring love, Herb, and most importantly her precious Iain, so cruelly torn from her arms so many years ago. At long last, her tears will be tears of joy in their embrace. At long last. Rest in peace, dear Kay, rest in peace, Mom.



The family invited all friends to attend a celebration of the life of Kay Buchanan on Monday, May 27th at 1 pm at Highlands United Church in North Vancouver. In memory and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Disabled Sailing Association of British Columbia.

With deep sadness we announce the passing of (our mother), Catherine "Kay" Buchanan on May 7, 2019. Kay passed away peacefully in North Vancouver just a few weeks shy of her 95th birthday and on the birthday of her beloved husband, Herb.She was predeceased by her husband, Herb; precious son, Iain; father, James; mother, Margaret; and brother, Alexander (Sandy). She will be so very missed by her sons, Gordon and Douglas; daughter-in-law, Kasandra; grandchildren, Jassmone and Konnor; nieces, Sharon and Luane; and her loving caregiver, Janet.Kay was born in 1924 in West Vancouver, a hop skip and a jump from Ambleside Beach where she and younger brother Sandy spent many a day skipping stones, hunting for seashells, and watching the boats sail by. She loved those boats. When she was twelve, her Scottish parents, longing for their homeland, returned to their roots in Dunoon, Argyll, Scotland - Kay and Sandy in tow. Life took on its new routine until 1939 - my, what a year. Dunoon is a quaint but small town. So Kay went to school in Greenock, a daily ferry ride away, all the way across the Firth of Clyde. To say Kay liked school and was good at it doesn't come close to the truth. She was a bit of a maven, in fact. In 1939 the Headmaster of Greenock High School stood in front of the assembly and called out Kay's name again and again. She rose from her seat over and over to collect the school's first prizes in Science, in History, in English, in French, and in Art. One can only surmise she must not have studied music that year.That very same year, 1939, Dunoon experienced an unusually chilly winter replete with snow, a rarity. Fortuitous weather, as it transpired. One afternoon, the hills of Dunoon covered in a blanket of fresh snow, a certain Herbie Buchanan and a mate took to tobogganing. Spying them from her kitchen window young Kay told her dad what fun they must be having. Well, her dad marched her right out and introduced her to young Herbie. Of course, Herbie was smitten with such a clever lass. Then and there began a 70-year love affair uninterrupted until Herb's passing a few years ago.1939 also witnessed Britain's involvement in the Second World War. Life in Dunoon became difficult, not the best conditions for a budding romance. Everywhere plans were put on hold as daily struggles took centre stage. After the war, folks scrambled to put their lives back on track. Post-war, Kay studied hotel management and subsequently partnered with her parents to run a vacation hotel in Dunoon. Through it all, Kay and Herb stayed true to their destiny and eventually they were able to marry. Their joyous union took place in 1949 at West Church Innellan and immediately a lifetime of adventure ensued.Right after their wedding, they bid adieu to family and friends. First, they took the train to Southampton, where they boarded the RMS Queen Mary and sailed to New York City, eventually travelling to Saint John, New Brunswick, where they made their new home.Herb was a naval architect. Kay, among her many talents, was a fine seamstress. In Scotland they had built a twelve foot dinghy together during the War. Now in Saint John, they built a sleek 21-foot sailboat, every last bit of it by hand including Kay's stitching on the sails she cut from canvas with her shears. They raced in and won local regattas. They spent all their free time on the Bay of Fundy. When they moved to St. Catharines, they raced on Lake Ontario.Their life of adventure continued with moves to Montreal (where Iain was born), Ottawa (where Gordon was born), and Halifax (where Douglas was born). Eventually, they moved to North Vancouver but sadly not with Iain who was tragically taken from them at the young age of five. Picnics were a weekend staple for the young Buchanan family, whether in a park, on a beach, or aboard a sailboat as they often were. Kay filled picnic baskets with love and, of course, her trinity of baked delicacies; brownies, shortbread, and chocolate chip cookies. In fact, her baking made her a bit of a neighbourhood celebrity, at least with all the kids nearby, who were often found in her kitchen nibbling away after school (no doubt spoiling their appetites to the chagrin of their parents).Being Mom to her sons was what she loved most, and what she did best. And also sailing. Sailing was always at the centre of family life. Kay and Herb acquired their 36-foot sloop, Lochnagar. During summer months they spent weeks at a time aboard Lochnagar often with friends exploring the entire British Columbia coastline. Even in winter, they were spotted almost every weekend on board, even if just for a quick lunch. Because with Kay's touch, Lochnagar was every bit a home. They made so many wonderful friends through the sailing community. During Herb's retirement years they travelled the world together, often chartering yachts in far-flung places like their favourite, New Zealand.Kay gave her time to many causes. For 40 years she volunteered with the Women's Auxiliary of Highlands United Church in Edgemont Village, where she worshipped. And in her twilight years, Kay lived with Douglas, Kasandra, Jassmone, Konnor, and her caregiver, Janet, enveloped in their love while reciprocating her special matriarchal love and wisdom.Kay's favourite verse of poetry, from Dorothy Frances Gurney's "God's Garden":The kiss of the sun for pardon,The song of the birds for mirth,One is nearer God's Heart in a gardenThan anywhere else on EarthShe said sailing made her feel the same way. And now, Kay is reunited with her seafaring love, Herb, and most importantly her precious Iain, so cruelly torn from her arms so many years ago. At long last, her tears will be tears of joy in their embrace. At long last. Rest in peace, dear Kay, rest in peace, Mom.The family invited all friends to attend a celebration of the life of Kay Buchanan on Monday, May 27th at 1 pm at Highlands United Church in North Vancouver. In memory and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Disabled Sailing Association of British Columbia. Published in The North Shore News from May 31 to June 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close