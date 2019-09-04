Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Ruth Carter. View Sign Service Information Boal Chapel and Memorial Gardens 1505 Lillooet Road North Vancouver , BC V7J2J1 (604)-990-8988 Obituary

The Carter family is very sad to announce the passing of their grand-matriarch, Catherine Ruth Carter. Ruth, born in Coleville, Saskatchewan, on November 12th, 1915, was predeceased by her dear husband of 51 years, Donald Carter, and by her sisters, Noreen Vanebo and Doris Monkhouse. Ruth is survived by her brother, Martin Cole; her daughter, Pamela Carter; her son, Kenneth Carter, and his spouse, Ginette Carter; and her grandchildren, Elizabeth Lefebvre, and her fiancé, Joe Pogson; Jonathan Carter, his spouse, Megan Tweedy, and their son (and Ruth's great-grandson), Leo Carter; Nathalie Carter, and spouse, Kevin Wu; and Susan Carter, mother of Jonathan Carter and lifelong friend.



Ruth made long-lasting friends at her bridge clubs, with her "stitch and bitch" ladies who gathered weekly to solve the world's problems and her many friends at Amica Edgemont. She was always a smiling face and powerful presence in the community. When asked the secret to her long life and good health she would say, her daily walk, a glass of sherry, and a positive outlook.



A Celebration of Life for Ruth will be held at the First Memorial Boal Chapel, 1505 Lillooet Road, North Vancouver, BC, at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019. For condolences go to

The Carter family is very sad to announce the passing of their grand-matriarch, Catherine Ruth Carter. Ruth, born in Coleville, Saskatchewan, on November 12th, 1915, was predeceased by her dear husband of 51 years, Donald Carter, and by her sisters, Noreen Vanebo and Doris Monkhouse. Ruth is survived by her brother, Martin Cole; her daughter, Pamela Carter; her son, Kenneth Carter, and his spouse, Ginette Carter; and her grandchildren, Elizabeth Lefebvre, and her fiancé, Joe Pogson; Jonathan Carter, his spouse, Megan Tweedy, and their son (and Ruth's great-grandson), Leo Carter; Nathalie Carter, and spouse, Kevin Wu; and Susan Carter, mother of Jonathan Carter and lifelong friend.Ruth made long-lasting friends at her bridge clubs, with her "stitch and bitch" ladies who gathered weekly to solve the world's problems and her many friends at Amica Edgemont. She was always a smiling face and powerful presence in the community. When asked the secret to her long life and good health she would say, her daily walk, a glass of sherry, and a positive outlook.A Celebration of Life for Ruth will be held at the First Memorial Boal Chapel, 1505 Lillooet Road, North Vancouver, BC, at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019. For condolences go to mem.com Published in The North Shore News from Sept. 4 to Oct. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close