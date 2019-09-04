The Carter family is very sad to announce the passing of their grand-matriarch, Catherine Ruth Carter. Ruth, born in Coleville, Saskatchewan, on November 12th, 1915, was predeceased by her dear husband of 51 years, Donald Carter, and by her sisters, Noreen Vanebo and Doris Monkhouse. Ruth is survived by her brother, Martin Cole; her daughter, Pamela Carter; her son, Kenneth Carter, and his spouse, Ginette Carter; and her grandchildren, Elizabeth Lefebvre, and her fiancé, Joe Pogson; Jonathan Carter, his spouse, Megan Tweedy, and their son (and Ruth's great-grandson), Leo Carter; Nathalie Carter, and spouse, Kevin Wu; and Susan Carter, mother of Jonathan Carter and lifelong friend.
Ruth made long-lasting friends at her bridge clubs, with her "stitch and bitch" ladies who gathered weekly to solve the world's problems and her many friends at Amica Edgemont. She was always a smiling face and powerful presence in the community. When asked the secret to her long life and good health she would say, her daily walk, a glass of sherry, and a positive outlook.
A Celebration of Life for Ruth will be held at the First Memorial Boal Chapel, 1505 Lillooet Road, North Vancouver, BC, at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019. For condolences go to mem.com.
Published in The North Shore News from Sept. 4 to Oct. 3, 2019