Cecilia Lorraine Hall (nee Randle)



Cecilia was born in Edmonton, Alberta. Her childhood and youth were spent in Calgary. She graduated in Nursing from Vancouver General Hospital in 1951. In 1952 she married John Robert Hall, also from Calgary. Cecilia worked briefly at the medical clinic in Trail, BC, where John worked as a young civil engineer.



In the following years Cecilia accompanied John to various hydroelectric projects throughout Canada and along the way became a mother to three children. She and the kids accompanied, sometimes followed, John as he was posted from project to project. Their last move was in 1969 when they settled in North Vancouver.



In subsequent years Cecilia was involved in a number of volunteer initiatives, including the Canadian Osteoporosis Society and she indulged a passion for floral design.







Cecilia passed away in the home she loved, after brief palliative care, with family present. She leaves in passing her husband of 67 years, John; her children, Randle, Janet (Alan), and Brenda (Bill); two grandchildren, Wes (Kelly) and Lia (Mike); and four great-grandchildren, Zoey, Ben, Wyatt, and Cody.



By request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Lung .

