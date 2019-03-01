Heinrich Brumm was a renowned dentist in Nordlingen , Germany . He was an elected member of the Bavarian Dental Association in Munich. In 1954 he married the love of his life Helga and they lived happily together for 64 years. A serious eye illness forced him to retire early and he emigrated with his family to Canada in 1979, where he lived in West Vancouver till 2017. The last two years of his life he spent in Kelowna where he passed away in peace surrounded by his wife Helga and two children , Annette Denk and Friedrich Brumm.
In 1986 he was elected the first president of the German Canadian Congress of BC.
He hosted many German politicians and foreign dignitaries and was avid advocate of cultural exchange and friendship.
Heinrich will be remembered for his kindness and generosity ,his great sense of duty and his deep love and devotion to his wife and family.
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 30, 2019