Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chariclia (Leah) STRATIS. View Sign Service Information Boal Chapel and Memorial Gardens 1505 Lillooet Road North Vancouver , BC V7J2J1 (604)-990-8988 Obituary

STRATIS, Chariclia (Leah) June 28, 1921 - November 16, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dearly beloved mother, grandmother and aunt. She passed away peacefully at Evergreen House in North Vancouver on the evening of Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the age of 98, after a lengthy battle with dementia. Leah was predeceased by her parents Simon and Mary, the love of her life, Andoni (Antony), killed in the Second World War; her second husband Ronald; brothers, Randy (Tessie), Andrea, George, George (Mary), sister Dorothy (Edward); son Simon; nephew Peter; niece Vallia. Leah is survived by her son, George; daughter Tanya; grand-son Antony (God mother); grand-daughters Anna Karena, Athena Maria, Alexandra; nephews Peter, Roderick (Jocelyn), Nick (Linda), Simon (Joyce), David, Robert (Jen); nieces Andrea, Sharman, Susan, Pat. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2725 Lonsdale, North Vancouver, B.C. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 12:30 pm, followed by burial at North Vancouver Cemetery, at the top of the hill, Lillooet Road, North Vancouver, B.C. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to your local Alzheimer Society would be appreciated.







It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dearly beloved mother, grandmother and aunt. She passed away peacefully at Evergreen House in North Vancouver on the evening of Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the age of 98, after a lengthy battle with dementia. Leah was predeceased by her parents Simon and Mary, the love of her life, Andoni (Antony), killed in the Second World War; her second husband Ronald; brothers, Randy (Tessie), Andrea, George, George (Mary), sister Dorothy (Edward); son Simon; nephew Peter; niece Vallia. Leah is survived by her son, George; daughter Tanya; grand-son Antony (God mother); grand-daughters Anna Karena, Athena Maria, Alexandra; nephews Peter, Roderick (Jocelyn), Nick (Linda), Simon (Joyce), David, Robert (Jen); nieces Andrea, Sharman, Susan, Pat. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2725 Lonsdale, North Vancouver, B.C. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 12:30 pm, followed by burial at North Vancouver Cemetery, at the top of the hill, Lillooet Road, North Vancouver, B.C. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to your local Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Published in The North Shore News from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close