STRATIS, Chariclia (Leah) June 28, 1921 - November 16, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dearly beloved mother, grandmother and aunt. She passed away peacefully at Evergreen House in North Vancouver on the evening of Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the age of 98, after a lengthy battle with dementia. Leah was predeceased by her parents Simon and Mary, the love of her life, Andoni (Antony), killed in the Second World War; her second husband Ronald; brothers, Randy (Tessie), Andrea, George, George (Mary), sister Dorothy (Edward); son Simon; nephew Peter; niece Vallia. Leah is survived by her son, George; daughter Tanya; grand-son Antony (God mother); grand-daughters Anna Karena, Athena Maria, Alexandra; nephews Peter, Roderick (Jocelyn), Nick (Linda), Simon (Joyce), David, Robert (Jen); nieces Andrea, Sharman, Susan, Pat. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2725 Lonsdale, North Vancouver, B.C. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 12:30 pm, followed by burial at North Vancouver Cemetery, at the top of the hill, Lillooet Road, North Vancouver, B.C. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to your local Alzheimer Society would be appreciated.
Published in The North Shore News from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019