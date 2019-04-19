PENHALL, Charles Beverley 1930 - 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Bev Penhall, on April 15th, 2019. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Norma Grace in 2010 and leaves behind to cherish his memory, his son John (daughter Olivia, and wife Pernilla and her children, Evelyn and Piers); his son Ross (wife Caron, and children, Sam and Sophie); his daughter Mary (her children, Trevor and Chloe). Heartfelt thanks go to the outstanding and loving care by Dr. Wayne Smith, the fun and attentive staff at Amica, Edgemont, and the amazing team at Lions Gate Hospital, 6 East. To write a condolence to the family please go to mckenziefuneralservices.com
Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019