MACSORLEY, Charles Clare March 22, 1933 to January 31, 2020 Clare was born in Vancouver, in the taxi on his way to Grace Hospital. He is predeceased by his parents, Charles and Grace MacSorley, his sister Grace Crampton and brother Ross MacSorley. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Wendy MacSorley, and children Sandra and Michael MacSorley, niece Julie Smith, and nephews Murray Crampton, Jeff and John Wright, and Donald and Robert MacSorley. He also leaves behind many friends that he accumulated over a full life. Clare had a career in advertising, opening his own agency, MacSorley, Turner and Graham, but his true passion was for his family. He supported Wendy in her pursuit of many activities in Girl Guides, umpired little league baseball even when Michael was not playing. He slept in a tent only once to help Sandra get her camping badge in Girl Guides. He enjoyed entertaining with Wendy in their North Vancouver home around the pool indulging in a passion for swimming. He loved to have fun with friends and family. He was a championship golfer at Ambleside. Clare lived in Evergreen House but still traveled to visit Wendy at every opportunity to have lunch and play cards with her. We would like to thank the staff at Evergreen House for his care over the past 7 years. No service by request. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation. 6050A 176 Street Surrey BC V3S 4E7.
Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020