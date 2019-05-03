Passed away peacefully after a long fight with prostate cancer. Predeceased by his parents, Ray and May Butterfield. Survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Fay; children, Leigh (Paul), Cheryl (Richard), and David; grandchildren, Max, Alex, Ashley, and Ryan; and sister, Betty (Duane).
Service to be held at Mt. Seymour United Church, 1200 Parkgate Avenue, North Vancouver, May 11, 2 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation of BC.
Published in The North Shore News from May 3 to June 1, 2019