Farewell, dear Charles, - You have delighted us with your aphorisms and anecdotes. "The mind is like a parachute - it only works when it's open." Charles (Chuck) was raised in the U.S. during the depression. The death of his father in the S.W. Pacific led him to quit high school to fly in U.S. Navy dive-bombers during WWII. The G.I. Bill enabled him to earn a B.A. and a teacher's certificate from the U. of Michigan, and he took his Masters at Columbia U., New York. In the 1950's, he taught English in the Michigan public schools until he received a Fulbright Scholarship to Greece. After his first wife's death at the American Farm School in Salonica, he brought his infant daughter (Joanne) back to the U.S. and earned his Ph.D. at Stanford U., California. His early academic career took him to Purdue, Syracuse and Ohio State Universities. For 30 years he was a professor in the Faculty of Education at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. He and his wife Carol raised their family in North Vancouver on Riverside Drive where they resided for 50 years and he spent many a day fishing on the Seymour River, and after retirement, traveling, writing and painting. Charles is survived by Carol, his wife of 57 years, his 4 children - Joanne (Brian) Gaffney, Colin (Crystal), Claire (Jeff) Bain, and Andrea (Carol), and 7 grandchildren - Leigh, Bryana, Kieran, Aidan, Jaxon, Erika and Ethan. He is also survived by two sisters, Doris Keeling and Jane Brennan. Charles passed away peacefully on August 20th after spending 5 years at the Capilano Care Centre in West Vancouver where he was looked after on this journey by many kind nurses and care aides - Teresa, Jennifer, KaseyLynn, Regina, Tina and many others, and in the final phase by Dr. Paul Sugar. Thank you all. Chuck, Dad, Grampi, we love you and will miss you terribly! If you wish to honour Charles, please consider making a donation in his name to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada.