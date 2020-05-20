NEWTON, Charles 'Barry' It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Charles 'Barry' Newton on May 5, 2020. Born on September 2, 1932, Barry was predeceased by his parents, Charles 'Aubrey' and Gladys Newton, his brother, Denny Newton and his son, Charles 'Allan' Newton. He is survived by his wife, Audrey, and daughters, Cindy (John), Brenda (Mike), Karen (Gord). He dearly loved and leaves behind eleven grandchildren: Lisa, Derek, Bobbi, Brody, Cory, Trevor, Darcy, Kambria, Madison, Payton, and Jewel along with four great grandchildren: Carter, Blake, Ryan, and Ophelia. Barry and Audrey shared a loving life together and were married for 62 years. They are longtime residents of North Vancouver, having bought their home in 1960. Barry had an unwavering faith in God, and spent much of his spare time helping out with various church activities. Many recall the countless hours he logged driving and maintaining the Sunday School bus making sure everyone arrived safely. His love of music and its relevant technology suited his role as the 'sound man' in the church balcony. For most of his career, Barry worked as an Automatic Transmission Specialist at Taylormotive in North Vancouver. He was an integral part in the opening of that business in 1959. Respected by many in the Automotive industry on the North Shore and beyond, he never met a problem he wasn't interested in solving. It was a running family joke that anything could be fixed with a 'transmission' part. Outside of work, Barry relished spending a great many hours in and around his garage at home, often in the company of friends and family that shared a love for anything mechanical, or just in need of some helpful advice. The driveway, in the summer, was more often than not, a place to be together, enjoy a meal, and hear the laughter of all the little ones in the pool. Such was 'The Club' that Barry and Audrey had created. In addition to his profound love of cars, Barry had a passion for boats as well. The family spent many summers at Okanagan Falls, and weekends at Cultus Lake. Whether it was towing water-skiers until the last ray of sunlight, or cruising Indian Arm and other coastal waters, Barry was in his element. With Audrey at his side, Barry lived every day with a positive mental attitude. This, and his trust in God, enabled him to overcome a life-threatening stroke in October, 2000. Sheer will and determination helped him continue to enjoy many of his pastimes, including 'stomping' the gas pedal of his 67 Chevelle. In the last few years, Barry's physical capabilities diminished, and he graciously accepted help and support from numerous caregivers. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to those that assisted him while he remained at home, as well as those healthcare professionals at Evergreen House in North Vancouver. Above all else, Barry was a remarkable man who loved us, and was loved by all of us. We will miss him dearly. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of BC and Yukon. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.firstmemorialnorthvancouver.com for the Newton family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from May 20 to May 22, 2020.