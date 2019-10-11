Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles SHEPPARD. View Sign Obituary

Charles Sheppard was born on October 20, 1936 in Vernon, BC to Matilda (Mattie) and Cecil Sheppard. Along with his sister Joan, he was raised by his grandparents Charlie and Laura Young along with his sister Joan. From the get go, Vernon proved to be too small and limited for Chuck. After several odd jobs (night dispatcher at North Shore cabs, beach tree log remover, manifest checker at Vancouver shipyard) he joined the Royal Canadian Airforce ("RCAF"). As part of the 2-year education program in RCAF, he became a radar technician. His first job was at Marconi Radar which quickly realized his potential and transferred him to exotic and exciting Newfoundland to maintain the Early Defense warning radar where he spent 2 years. After graduating from Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology ("RMIT") at 24 in 1960s, he started his professional career at RCA Engineering. He started his international career in Vietnam as Communications Engineer setting up the radio tower links between US army bases. He lived in Washington DC, Brazil, Ecuador, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Hawaii, Japan and Hong Kong. A where's where list of hot places at that time - not a co-incidence. In Hong Kong, he finally met his best feature, Rosemary, who with a lot of determination, patience, resilience, love and more patience managed to tame the beast. They finally had a son, Carlos, in 1996 and the family was living in Uruguay until 2003 when they returned to Vancouver for the last 16 years of Chuck's life. Charles had many aliases: Carlos Pastor, Chuck, Mini Crocodile Dundee and surely some others from his days in Asia and the Middle East. He was a great tennis player and master golfer. He was probably present when the games were first invented. His anecdotes were formidable. Sometimes bordering on the fantastical and all delivered in a perfect deadpan. We all heard again and again his Shah stories, about his Saluki named Bara, and about him fleeing Iran in his convertible BMW. He was sharp and incisive. We all know he was a hardline conservative in every sense. Disliked strongly neo liberalism, Democrats, ignorance, socialism and all things Clinton and Trudeau. Yet he was open to meeting everybody and respected their beliefs, even though he was sure they were wrong. He was fiercely loyal to his friends and could be a formidable enemy if given reason. His advice was sometimes a tad extreme but always pointed in the right direction. His sense of humor was as dry as his martinis and sharper than a Ginzu knife. He expected his close friends to be up to date in all matters political, economic, literary etc. He particularly enjoyed throwing past references into the conversation to make sure you knew your stuff. He was chronically addicted to the New York Times Crossword puzzle and was especially proficient with the puns and anagrams. He had been among us for so so long, that we expected him to outlive us all. It is with great sadness that his family announces his passing on September 23, 2019. He is now living happily with Drake, his beloved puppy and is walking him rain or shine just like he did before Drake passed away a year ago. We shall never forget him, a loving husband and father, and a wonderful father figure and friend to many. Published in The North Shore News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019

