It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tom Michaud after complications with pneumonia and cancer. Tom was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Irene Michaud; loving wife, Linda (June 2015); and eldest daughter, Samantha Edwards (April 2017). Survived by daughters, Candi Bovill and Corry Lee Michaud; sister, Leona Olson; brother, Tony; grandchildren, Carlee Dobbyn (Barry), Dayton Moore, Ethan Wiebe, Ava and Clark Bovill, and Layla Norn; Samantha's husband, Mark; and step-grandchildren, Joseph and Jenna.



Tom grew up in North Vancouver and, at the tender age of 17, joined the Royal Canadian Navy. Tom and Linda were married at St. Francis-in-the-Wood, West Vancouver, on February 23, 1963. They raised their family of three girls in Maple Ridge, before returning to North Vancouver in 1980. Tom's first job was working at his father's company, Independent Crane Service Ltd. Tom drove for Trimac Transportation for 37 years before retiring in 2005. Known for his ball cap and beard, storytelling, and thumbs-up sign of approval, Tom will be dearly missed.



The family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff of Lions Gate Hospital, 6th Floor East, and 2nd Floor East (especially Brenda) for their care and kindness. Family and friends are invited for a Celebration of Life on Sunday, August 25th, 2019, at 2 pm, at 308 East 24th Street, North Vancouver, V7L 3E8.

