MERRICK, Charles Warner November 9, 1934 - June 12, 2020 Charlie passed away peacefully at the Berkeley Care Centre in North Vancouver, B.C. after a brave battle with Parkinson's disease and dementia. Survived by his loving wife Theresa, son Jason, sister Betty Ann, brother-in-law Bill, nephew Daryl (Cheryl), niece Lynelle (Ray), and many other relatives and friends. Predeceased by his father Jasper William, and his mother Olive Mildred (nee Warren). Charlie enjoyed a long, illustrious career with the Royal Bank of Canada until his retirement in 1991. During his 39 years working for the bank, he made many friends and also met the love of his life, his wife of 63 years, Terry. He led a full, joyous life filled with many friends and hobbies over the years. He enjoyed travelling and was an excellent artist, having created many oil paintings and sketches throughout his life. He was also a very talented cartoonist, photographer and was always known for his sharp wit and kind demeanor. He had a great love of animals, and he, Terry and Jason had many beloved pets over the years. He will forever be remembered by Terry and Jason as a kind, loving, and devoted husband and father. A special thank you to Dr. Dana Haaf, and the caring staff of Berkeley Care Centre. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Parkinson Canada, or your local SPCA. Private graveside service was held. A Celebration of Charlie's life will be held in the coming months. For those wishing to share a memory of Charlie, please send online condolence to www.hollyburnfuneral in Charlie's memory.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.