BJORNSON, Elizabeth Charlotte (née Ross) Elizabeth Charlotte Bjornson, longtime resident of North Vancouver, passed away peacefully on February 23rd, 2019 at LGH. She was 90 years of age. Charlotte was born to the late Edward and Josephine Ross on August 17th, 1928 and raised in Hubbard, Saskatchewan before moving to Vancouver in 1945 to study nursing. She practiced nursing for several years until she met Lawrence Bjornson. They married in 1952 and were blessed with 4 children. Charlotte was a devoted Mother and felt her children were the accomplishment of her life. She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Marlene (Harry) Carruthers, Vicki (Barry) Toebosch, Shawn (Ellen) Bjornson and Janine (Elias Gaitan) Bjornson; grandchildren, Erin (Aaron Adams) Carruthers, Tyson Carruthers, Catlin Carruthers, Austin Toebosch, Drew Toebosch, Lisa (Craig) McLaren, and Brett Bjornson: and great-grandson Bowen McLaren; as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Our Mom lived her life helping others. "Rest in peace Mom, we love you". A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 12th, 2019 from 5 pm - 8 pm at the North Vancouver Lawn Bowling Club, 2160 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver, B.C.





