We are sad to announce the peaceful passing of Charlotte Rebecca Excell (nee Kirkoff).
She was predeceased by her brother, Robert; sister, Helen; husband, Mickey; nephew, Fred; and son-in-law, Ron.
Born and educated in Saskatchewan, she moved to BC as a young adult and lived in North Vancouver, Vancouver and most recently, in West Vancouver.
She will be greatly missed by her daughters, Louise Hart and Leanne McKerlich (Lorne); grandchildren, Braden (Karin) and Arleigh; great grandchildren, Mark, Rebecca, Adrianna, and Nathan; and cherished nieces and cousins.
Charlotte made a friend of everyone she met so will be missed by many people.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, September 26th, from 1 - 4 PM at the Seymour Golf and Country Club in North Vancouver. In her lifetime, Charlotte made donations to many organizations. Please feel free to donate to a charity of your choice in her memory.
Published in The North Shore News from Sept. 13 to Oct. 12, 2019