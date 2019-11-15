Late Cheryl Melinda Longshaw Sunrise: December 17, 1970 Sunset: November 9, 2019 It is with great sadness we advise of the passing of Cheryl Melinda Longshaw. Cheryl was born in New Westminster to her parents Lois (nee Lewis) and father Michael Longshaw on December 17, 1970 and passed away peacefully at St. Michaels Hospice in Burnaby, on November 9, 2019. Cheryl grew up in New Westminster, Burnaby and Stawamus IR No. 24 and attended Cariboo Hill Secondary School. Cheryl worked at various Bingo Halls: The Planet Bingo on Main, also those in New Westminster and Port Moody, she loved the catering part of her work. Cancer was not the only challenge in her life. She survived a severe brain injury in 2001 where she bravely fought back from being almost completely physically disabled to create an independent life where she was always available to help others in need. Cheryl's smile and twinkling eyes could light up a room and warm the hearts of everyone around her. She was above all kind, but she was happy and mischievous and loved to have fun. It was an honour to know her. She is survived by her father Michael Robert Longshaw, stepmother Jill Brunsdale; brother Michael Edwin Longshaw Jr.; grandfather Bob; auntie's Irene Margaret Corkhill and Diane Maxine Lewis; dear friend Don Nellaney The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the Oncology staff at Royal Columbian Hospital and the Surrey Cancer Center for their kind treatment. The extended time afforded her and us by their care was priceless. We also have a big shout out to the staff on 5 South at RCH and at St. Michaels who are truly exceptional health care providers to those in the greatest need, thank you. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday November 16, 2019 at St. Paul's Indian Catholic Church, 424 West Esplanade, North Vancouver BC at 11:00 am.
Published in The North Shore News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019