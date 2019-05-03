Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl P. Higgs. View Sign Obituary

It's with great sadness to announce the passing of our mother, Cheryl P. Higgs. Cheryl passed away peacefully with her sons and Guardian Angela at her side at her care home, Oceanview Manor, Eastern Passage Halifax. Cheryl had a long hard battle against Alzheimer's/Dementia that she fought until the very end.



Cheryl was born in Whitehorse, Yukon, and ended up residing in West Vancouver, where she would always call home. Over her career, she worked in banking with CIBC and then moved into the world of sales and marketing, plus communications, and finishing in the Pacific Northwest and Inuit Arts sector.



Cheryl will always be remembered for her love of arts, travels, cooking, gardening, she always had a great sense of style and a smile for a mile! Cheryl had a great love for her family and friends and will be truly missed by all. There is no love greater than that of a mother's, her heart is within us and ours in hers. Perfect time of the year for one of her favourite life tips would be to "always take the time to smell the flowers and roses".



Cheryl is survived by her two sons, Don, Nathalie, and grandson, Leroy; Andy and Kerrie; sisters, Darlene, Lynn, and Carol; and sister-in-law, Roberta, with lots of nieces and nephews. We would also like to give a special thank you to all the medical staff and caretakers that helped her over the last 10 years!



There will be celebrations of life in Halifax and West Vancouver at a later date.

