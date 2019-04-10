Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine Ann RODGERS. View Sign

RODGERS, Christine Ann June 15, 1932 Risca, South Wales March 12, 2019 North Vancouver, BC We are very sad to announce the passing of Christine Rodgers, aged 86. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Terry, in 2011. Chris was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, physician and dog lover, supporting all those around her with optimism, generosity and good cheer. Born in South Wales to Lawrence and Elenora (Jones) Spendlove, she was an accomplished equestrienne in her teens, later studying medicine at the Royal Free Hospital Medical School, where she joined the sailing club and met Terry, who was captain. Sailing was a constant, throughout their lives together. They married and immigrated to Canada in 1957. Following Terry's career as a geologist, they lived in Montreal; Bathurst, NB; and Toronto, before settling on the west coast. In Toronto, Chris worked for the Addiction Research Foundation; in Vancouver, she was a commissioner for the Alcohol and Drug Commission. In 1971, Chris and Terry joined Eagle Harbour Yacht Club. In 1977, they bought Divette ll in the Channel Islands and spent 2 ½ years sailing the Mediterranean, across the Atlantic, through the Panama Canal to Hawaii, and back to Vancouver. When they returned, they moved to their little cabin at Whistler where Chris, along with Dr. Rob Burgess, opened its first medical practice, a welcome addition to the fledgling community. After retiring, she and Terry travelled widely and continued their sailing adventures until his passing. Chris spent her final years cared for by the wonderful people at Berkley Care Centre. She is survived by daughter Katie (David), son Matthew (Hélène) and grandchildren Owen, Shawn and Simon. A Ceremony of Life will be held May 4th, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 24 - 8400 Ashleigh McIvor Drive in Whistler.





