Our beloved Mum died peacefully at North Shore Hospice, surrounded by so much love on 21st February, 2020. Mum died from complications of Multiple Myeloma, a battle she fought with courage and tenacity for over 10 years.



Mum was very proud of her English roots having been born in Liverpool on 27th October, 1938. The only daughter of the late Harold & Eva Parkes. Predeceased by her parents and older brother, Colin, survived by younger brother Graham (Melodie). Married in 1961, Mum & Dad (Roger Morgan) had three children, Nicola, Duncan (Michelle) & Alasdair (Naoko) who will forever love and miss her.



Mum was the most wonderful Nana to seven grandchildren who she loved immeasurably and was so proud of, Devin & Briony, Kaila, Sam & Declan, Anna & Shion will miss their Nana.



Mum trained as an SRN at Liverpool Royal Infirmary and graduated in 1959. Mum went on to train as a BC RN and worked at LGH for many years, she also worked in the community, which she loved.



She will be missed by many friends and relatives, both here and in the UK. She touched the hearts and lives of so many and her loss is being felt deeply.



The family wishes to thank Dr. Sasha Smiljanic & LGH Chemo Clinic, Dr. Paul Sugar and Paul Sugar Foundation and latterly, North Shore Hospice for their care and support. Flowers gratefully declined in lieu of donations to Paul Sugar Foundation and/or North Hospice in Mum's memory.



Service of memorium to be held, Easter Monday, 13th April at 1 pm at St. Martin's Anglican Church, N. Vancouver. At Mum's request, please wear your favourite colours and bring a story or memory to share at a reception afterwards, if desired.

