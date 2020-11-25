1/1
Christopher J. Trunkfield
December 13, 1932 - November 17, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of Christopher John Trunkfield on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Chris died peacefully and painlessly at the North Shore Hospice in North Vancouver, BC.

Chris is survived by daughters, Donna and Debbie; son, Craig; grandchildren, Davin (partner, Caroline), Danielle (partner, Tom), and Colton; great-grandchildren, Kaia and Gray; as well as daughters and sons in law, Chuck, Doug, Rhonda, and Angela; and brother, Geof and sister-in-law, Suzanne. Chris dedicated his life to loving us and loving life, especially the outdoors and adventurous travel. He will be missed in body but always with us in spirit.

In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate donations made to The North Shore Hospice & Palliative Project.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from Nov. 25 to Dec. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved