It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of Christopher John Trunkfield on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Chris died peacefully and painlessly at the North Shore Hospice in North Vancouver, BC.



Chris is survived by daughters, Donna and Debbie; son, Craig; grandchildren, Davin (partner, Caroline), Danielle (partner, Tom), and Colton; great-grandchildren, Kaia and Gray; as well as daughters and sons in law, Chuck, Doug, Rhonda, and Angela; and brother, Geof and sister-in-law, Suzanne. Chris dedicated his life to loving us and loving life, especially the outdoors and adventurous travel. He will be missed in body but always with us in spirit.



In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate donations made to The North Shore Hospice & Palliative Project.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store