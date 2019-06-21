BURNES, Cicely Lynne September 1st, 1945 - June 13th, 2019 Lynne will be sorely missed by Rodger, her husband of 50 years; her daughters Karin (Marty), Shelley (Steve), her grandchildren Colby, Declyn, Maiya, and Naomi, her sister Judy, as well as many other family members and friends. Thank you to all of Lynne's doctors; Dr. K. Paton, Dr. D. Janzen, Dr. S. Smiljanic, Dr. P. Sugar, and all the nurses in the chemo unit at Lions Gate. In lieu of flowers, a donation to BC Cancer Research or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. A celebration of her life will be held Monday, June 24th, 2019 at 2 PM (Boal Funeral Chapel, 1505 Lillooet Rd., North Vancouver).
Published in The North Shore News from June 21 to June 22, 2019