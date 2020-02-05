Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clara Helen May MOTTERSHEAD. View Sign Service Information Hollyburn Funeral Home 1807 Marine Drive West Vancouver , BC V7V1J7 (604)-922-1221 Obituary

MOTTERSHEAD, Clara Helen May December 26, 1915 - January 27, 2020 At the astonishing age of 104, Clara has left us. She was born in Warminster, Wiltshire, England and grew up in Poole, Dorset. As a young woman, she was matron of a private girls school. She married Cecil in North Wales in 1939. Turning their back on post-war socialism in Britain, they arrived in Vancouver in 1956 with children Ian, Barry and Joy plus a Welsh corgi. A few years later, they moved to Kelowna and subsequently spent many winters in Arizona. In 1986, they moved to West Vancouver, and in 2001 Clara was widowed. She continued an active life in her community to her last days, enjoying games of scrabble with friends, activities at the West Vancouver Seniors Centre, and martini and video evenings with granddaughter Julia. Clara was an elegant and confident woman with a great love for her 3 children, 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. A family celebration of life will be held in the spring. Flowers are gratefully declined.







At the astonishing age of 104, Clara has left us. She was born in Warminster, Wiltshire, England and grew up in Poole, Dorset. As a young woman, she was matron of a private girls school. She married Cecil in North Wales in 1939. Turning their back on post-war socialism in Britain, they arrived in Vancouver in 1956 with children Ian, Barry and Joy plus a Welsh corgi. A few years later, they moved to Kelowna and subsequently spent many winters in Arizona. In 1986, they moved to West Vancouver, and in 2001 Clara was widowed. She continued an active life in her community to her last days, enjoying games of scrabble with friends, activities at the West Vancouver Seniors Centre, and martini and video evenings with granddaughter Julia. Clara was an elegant and confident woman with a great love for her 3 children, 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. A family celebration of life will be held in the spring. Flowers are gratefully declined. Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close