It is with a heavy heart and saddened soul that we announce the passing of our dear brother Claude. Claude was born in Yorkton, Saskatchewan, in 1941, but lived most of his life in North Vancouver.
Claude was an avid downhill skier and scuba diver. He travelled extensively and enjoyed photographing marine life. In later years, he built complex model railroads.
He was a big fan of Star Trek and NASA. Great wit, funny guy, and an R&B music lover.
He leaves behind sister, Carole (Tom); brother, Alan (Gail); and sister-in-law, Marilyn (Terry).
There will be no service.
Published in The North Shore News from Nov. 20 to Dec. 19, 2019