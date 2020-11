Or Copy this URL to Share

Claudette Eva (Poitras) Barclay passed quietly on November 6. 2020 after a difficult battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 83.



She is survived by her daughters Dianne and Elizabeth, her sons Thomas and Peter and her grandchildren Meaghan and Devon.



Mom is peaceful now which is the greatest gift of all. Due to Covid, there will be a private family gathering only.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store