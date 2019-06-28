Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clayton Mitchell SMITH. View Sign Obituary

Our beloved Clayton passed away peacefully at Evergreen House on May 15, 2019 - a day after his 86th birthday. Clayton was the youngest of 13 siblings. He is survived by two sisters: Jean Victoria (94 years) in Toronto and Mary (91 years) in Lethbridge, and many, many nieces and nephews. Clayton was born in Toronto and lived there most of his life. In his late 50's he moved to North Vancouver where some of his siblings were already living. He then moved to Chilliwack where he lived until entering hospital last June. He was a generous uncle to his nieces and nephews who remember his help with gratitude. Clayton was an independent guy who enjoyed his peace and quiet; however, those who did get to know him appreciated his quick wit and dry sense of humour. Thank you to Dr. Susan Chow for your caring, thorough attention and much time; to the staff at Evergreen 3 - South for your loving care of Clayton; to the staff at the Finnish Manor in Burnaby for your kind affection and care. Published in The North Shore News from June 28 to July 3, 2019

