COE, Cleopatra Edith "Cleo" (nee Muench) Sunrise: May 12, 1926; Sunset: March 1, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Cleo. She passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side. Cleo leaves behind her daughters, Karol (Rob) and Deb (Ben), three grandchildren, Cindy (Clancy), Ryan (Lauren) and Sydney; great grandchildren Ava, Jackson, Nylan and Roan. A celebration of her life will be held on March 31st, 2019 at noon at First Memorial Boal Chapel, 1505 Lillooet Road, North Vancouver. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in Cloe's memory.
|
Boal Chapel and Memorial Gardens
1505 Lillooet Road
North Vancouver, BC V7J2J1
(604) 990-8988
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019