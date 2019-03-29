Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colin CLARK. View Sign

CLARK, Colin March 22nd 1945 - March 25th 2019 Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Dear Friend to those he has left behind. Pre-deceased by his son, Steve Clark and succeeded by his loving wife Lesley June Clark, son Daren Clark, daughter in-law Jodi Arron, and grandson Jack Harrison Clark, Colin will be forever missed! Having emigrated from the UK to Canada at an early age, Colin embraced the West Coast as his home. As a driven entrepreneur and family man, Colin ran his own hair salon in Dundarave, West Vancouver, named "The Londoner", for many years. Raising two children with his wife Lesley, he enjoyed an adventurous life here with winters in the mountains, and summers on the ocean. A true pioneer and Larger than Life personality, Colin always left a lasting impression with whomever he came in contact. We miss and love you dearly, dad! May you rest in peace and have strong winds and effortless powder days wherever you are! Love always and forever, your family. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Society of Canada at the following link:





