After a long life well lived, it is with tremendous sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Colin, at home, surrounded by his family.
He was predeceased by parents, Jack and Nelly. Colin was a tender husband of 60 years to Mary; devoted brother to Sandy (Isobel); a wonderful father to Stephen (Kim) and Johanne (Felix); and loving grandfather to Katie (Rob), Mark (Cheree), Felix, and Emma, and three great grandchildren; and many wonderful nieces, nephews, and blended family.
Born on February 23,1934, in Motherwell, Scotland, Colin spent his early years working in his father's pub and honing his golf skills at St. Andrews, (handicap 2), with his brother Sandy. After completing his medical degree at Glasgow University, he met a lovely young nurse, doing the hula hoop, named Mary. They fell in love and 60 years later, this August, he has left a legacy of grandchildren and great-grandchildren who adore him.
Colin came to Canada as a flight lieutenant in the RCAF between 1959 and 1965. He served at the Institute of Aviation Medicine, researching acceleration and gravitational physiology for Voodoo Jets. He moved the family West to BC for a time, to serve as the medical director of the Comox Airforce Base Hospital, then East again to earn his Degree at U of T for Public health and Occupational Health Medicine. Colin found ultimate fulfillment in pioneering programs in this burgeoning field, first with Bell Telephone and finally with BC Telephone, where he enjoyed many years of Award-winning excellence as the Medical Director. It was important to Colin to pass on his knowledge as a lecturer at UBC, BCIT, and mentoring the nurses and doctors that worked alongside him.
Golf was a passion throughout his life and his partners will recall that he always wanted to tee off at the crack of dawn when the dew was still sparkling on the greens. He was a quiet man, cultivating many close friends and colleagues over the years. Colin was an avid skier, and Whistler, BC, became a second home since 1973. Ultimately, he retired to Whistler and welcomed family and friends to visit as often as possible. Birdwatcher, hiker, world traveller, or just admiring the resident squirrels and mountains from the deck with a G&T, Colin and his loving wife Mary enjoyed life to its fullest. We will miss his quirky humour, his off-key singing, his love of bagpipes and pudding, and his gentle soul.You were loved, Rest now…..
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
To write a condolence to the family please visit www.mckenziefuneralservice.com/obits
In Colin's name donations may be made to Lionsgate Hospital Foundation.