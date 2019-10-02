Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colin Matthew MILNE. View Sign Obituary

MILNE, Colin Matthew 1935-2019 Passed away suddenly on September 26 at home with his wife, Elizabeth Cohan at his side. Colin was born in Vancouver, attending Lord Byng Secondary and was a long time resident of North Vancouver. He retired from College Printers and had many years of cruising with Elizabeth and spending time in Penticton, their special place. They share many memories with their friends in the Capilano building of Woodcroft. Colin loved his cars and his boats and his walks on the seawall through Ambleside. Colin was predeceased by his father Alexander Milne of Glasgow, Scotland and his mother Margaret Tosh Matthew of Aberdeen, Scotland. He is survived by his brother Ronald Milne of West Vancouver, daughter Leslie and her mother Joan of North Vancouver; His son Colin Jr., his wife Tiffany and grandchildren Lauren and Hunter, from Arkansas; daughter Clytie and grandchildren Madison, Brooke and Kaitlyn in Arkansas; and also Elizabeth's children Jodie, Shaun and Steven and their families. Thank you to Dr. Peter Hayton and Dallas for their compassionate care over many years, the BCAS for the care provided by the paramedics who attended to Colin and to Constable Gauthier and Constable Bams of the North Vancouver RCMP. Special thanks to neighbors Nevin and Tim, our friends and to our wonderful Avalon friends, who were more than just friends, but family. A celebration of life will be held at Dave and Darlene's on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the BC Alzheimer's Association.







