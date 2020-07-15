1/1
Colin R. HANLON
04/06/1987 - 05/08/2020
Colin R. (Hanlon) Ward born 6 April, 1987; died 33 years of age, 8 May 2020. Colin was a gift from God to us. Parted from Katelyn his love, Mama Juanna Hanlon, Papa Edwin (Primrose) Ward & Sharon, Brother Neale (Hanlon) Ward & Tania, Grandma, MJ Tessie (Hanlon) McMillan (nee Francoeur), and families. Born and raised in BC, attended TLA, ND, STA, Argyle, talented in many art forms, Socialwork graduate, Selkirk Coll, proud CMAW member, excelling with ALUMA Scaffolding and Carpentry. Colin longed to return to work, be with friends and YACC whose friendships were instrumental in Colins' tenaciousness and perseverance. His heart full of compassion and his voice for others. Rosary Prayers 24th, Funeral Mass, 25th July. Catholic Churches, North Van. Registration required. RSVP 604-802-5649. Thoughts and memories are most welcome to RPO 37014 - 2032 Lonsdale Ave, North Van. V7M 4M4



Published in North Shore News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
