Connie Faye Sturgess, age 55, passed away surrounded by friends and family on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 at North Shore Hospice in North Vancouver. She was born January 19th, 1964 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Predeceased by her parents William "Bill" and Helen Tarasoff and sister Vivienne. Connie is survived by her son Liam and daughter Sydney, brothers Norm and Bill, sisters Tracey, Barbara, Sharon, Brenda, Evelyn, and many nieces, nephews, brothers - and sisters-in-law and cousins. Family, friends and all those who were touched by Connie's brilliant life are invited to St. David's United Church, 1525 Taylor Way, West Vancouver, at 3:00 PM on Sunday, June 23rd, 2019 to celebrate and remember the wonderful days together and the legacy she left with us all. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to North Shore Hospice at https://lghfoundation.com/donate/ and designate Hospice/Palliative Care." Published in The North Shore News from June 21 to June 22, 2019

