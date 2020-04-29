BRETTONER, Connor May 14, 1994 - March 7, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Connor at his home in West Vancouver on March 7, 2020. Connor is survived by his mom Kymn Crowson, dad Scott, brother Chase and his beloved dog Maddie. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Connor's memory to a charity of your choice. Private services were held on March 13th and 14th, 2020. You will forever be in our hearts. Mom, Dad and Chase xoxo
Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020