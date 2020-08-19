1/1
Conrad Franz Michael SCHWANDNER
SCHWANDNER, Conrad Franz Michael Conrad passed away on August 8th, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Although he has passed, his memory lives on through his family who loved him dearly. His children, Mariah (Tod), Marcus, his newborn granddaughter Hailey-Rae (Gramps); his sisters, Gabriele (Mike), Susan (Ken), and their families. And many more who called Conrad a friend. Conrad made his way to Canada with his parents in 1954. His father, Guenter Schwandner, then opened The Venice Bakery, where Conrad worked. Learning about and developing his love of "proper" bread. If you knew him…you know. Conrad spent many years traveling the world, even Epcot "Disney World". He loved to share laughs and stories over a shot of schnapps and cheesecake. Deeply missed, but never forgotten, until we meet again, rest easy my friend.




Published in North Shore News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
Hollyburn Funeral Home
1807 Marine Drive
West Vancouver, BC V7V1J7
