COOK, Alleyne Rex November 8, 1924 - October 20, 2019 Alleyne Cook, a well known and admired rhododendron expert, slipped away peacefully at his home on Sunday, October 20th. He will be sadly missed by his wife Barbara of 58 years, children Briar and Nigel, grand- children Jack, Merlyn, Crystal and Alan. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 16th at 1 p.m. at North Lonsdale United Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dr. Paul Sugar Palliative Care Foundation would be really appreciated.
Published in The North Shore News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019